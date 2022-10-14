The Montreal Canadiens announced Friday that they have signed defenceman William Trudeau to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The 20-year-old was selected in the fourth round (113th overall) by the Canadiens at the 2021 NHL draft.

Trudeau will earn $750,000 at the NHL level in 2023-23, a signing bonus of $92,500 and will earn $10,500 if he plays at the Junior level. He is also set to make $80,000 per season at the AHL level.

A native of Varennes, QC., Trudeau has spent the last three seasons with the QMJHL's Charlottetown Islanders, totaling 90 points (20 goals, 70 assists) in 166 games.