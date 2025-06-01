Wilson scores 19 as Aces hold off late surge to beat Storm

SEATTLE (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 19 points, seven rebounds and three steals, Jewell Loyd hit two free throws with 6.1 seconds left, and Las Vegas gave up most of a 17-point lead before the Aces beat the Seattle Storm 75-70 on Sunday.

Loyd, who was traded to Las Vegas (4-2) in January after 10 seasons with the Storm, finished with 10 points and seven rebounds. Jackie Young added 12 points.

Dominique Malonga scored Seattle’s first eight fourth-quarter points and Erica Wheeler added eight more to help the Storm cut their deficit to three points when Gabby Williams made a layup with 37.8 seconds left. The Storm forced a shot-clock violation to take possession with 13.1 seconds remaining but the 6-foot-6 Malonga missed a turn-around jumper in the lane over Wilson, the WNBA defensive player of the year in 2022 and 2023.

Loyd’s free throws capped the scoring.

The 19-year-old Malonga was the No. 2 pick in April’s draft, part of the package Seattle received in return for Loyd, who requested to be traded.

Rookie Aaliyah Nye scored a season-high 10 points for the Aces, and Chelsea Gray also had 10 points.

The Storm beat Las Vegas 102-82 last Sunday but have lost three straight since.

Williams hit four 3-pointers and finished with 20 points for Seattle (3-4). Skylar Diggins added 11 points but was 5-of-15 shooting and committed six of the Storm’s 19 turnovers. Nneka Ogwumike, who made 4 of 13 from the field, finished with nine points and eight rebounds.