WINNIPEG — Zach Collaros threw for a pair of touchdowns and the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ defence played tough when it mattered in a historic 31-29 victory over the Calgary Stampeders on Thursday.

The Bombers (10-1) became the first team in CFL history to record 400 home victories. They did it in front of 30,062 fans at IG Field, who were also treated to some highlights by the Stampeders.

Calgary (6-4) receiver Malik Henry caught a trio of touchdowns from second-yard quarterback Jake Maier, who was starting for the first time in place of healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell.

Henry, who missed the two previous games with an injury, finished with seven catches for 122 yards.

Maier threw an incomplete pass on his first possession in the game, but then completed 15 straight passes. He was 15-of-16 for 194 yards and two touchdowns in the first half, and finished 23-of-28 for 294 yards with no interceptions.

Collaros, who was intercepted twice in the end zone by Stampeders defensive back Brad Muhammad, was 19-of-26 for 294 yards.

Winnipeg got touchdown catches from receivers Greg McCrae, Nic Demski and Rasheed Bailey. Backup quarterback Dakota Prukop recorded another TD with a two-yard sneak and threw the TD strike to Bailey. Marc Liegghio booted a 32-yard field goal and was good on four converts.

Calgary kicker Rene Paredes connected on field goals from 47 and 31 yards and made three converts. The Stampeders also picked up two singles when Winnipeg conceded on punts.

The Bombers led 14-8 after the first quarter. Calgary had an 18-17 edge at halftime and 25-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Winnipeg had a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter, but also two injuries to defensive backs.

After Collaros threw a 41-yard TD pass to McCrae at 12:17 on Winnipeg’s opening possession, Calgary responded with Henry’s 61-yard TD catch at the 8:30 mark.

Henry’s run to the end zone was aided by an injury to Bombers cornerback Demerio Houston. As Houston was running to cover Henry, he pulled up and fell to the turf. He limped off the field and didn’t return.

Bombers backup cornerback Patrice Rene was then hurt during coverage of Calgary’s kickoff. He was taken off the field on a cart.

Demski caught a 15-yard TD pass at 4:41 and Winnipeg then conceded a punt single for a 14-8 lead after the first quarter.

After Liegghio and Paredes traded field goals, Henry gave Calgary an 18-17 lead with a six-yard catch in the end zone with 1:22 remaining.

As time expired, Collaros was intercepted by Muhammad in the end zone to close out the first half.

Maier’s completion streak ended at 15 when his first pass of the third quarter missed Henry.

The teams each recorded one TD in the third quarter.

Bailey caught a 10-yard pass from Prukop at 9:48, followed by Henry’s third score of the game on a seven-yard pass at 5:32 to make it 25-24 for the visitors.

Winnipeg got to Calgary’s 19-yard line, but Collaros’s intended pass to McCrae in the corner of the end zone was picked off again by Muhammad.

Paredes’ 31-yarder at 13:03 of the fourth made it 28-24, but Winnipeg responded with Prukop’s QB sneak at 7:38 to go ahead 31-28.

The Bombers’ defence forced Calgary to punt on its next possession, but gave up a single that cut their lead to 31-29 with 4:41 left.

Calgary punted again when it got the ball back and Winnipeg kept the ball with some good runs by Johnny Augustine. Starting running back Brady Oliveira was on the sidelines with his helmet off in the second half.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2022.