Winnipeg Blue Bombers betting profile

Entering the 2025 CFL Season, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers are +460 to win the Grey Cup.

The number comes with an implied probability of 17.86 per cent.

Winnipeg’s +460 odds give them the best of any team in the West Division and they sit only second behind the Toronto Argos.

After winning the West Division in 2024, the Blue Bombers have the shortest odds at +230 to repeat in 2025.

Winnipeg has a win total of 10.5 on FanDuel, with the over set at +108.

Collaros, Blue Bombers looking to join elite company

Already with two Most Outstanding Player awards on his resume, Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros is +1000 to win his third this season.

Another MOP would move the 36-year-old to a tie for the second most all-time with three. Currently, he is tied for fifth most in league history with Bo Levi Mitchell, Henry Burris, Dieter Brock and Mike Pringle.

A Winnipeg player has won the MOP award in three of the last four seasons, with Brady Oliveira winning last season and Collaros in 2022 and 2021.

Oliveira is +1200 to repeat as the MOP, something only four players in league history have done before.

Winnipeg’s eight times winning the award is the second most in league history, trialing the Calgary Stampeders by one.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers betting markets