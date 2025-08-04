Winnipeg Blue Bombers betting profile: ATS game logs and Grey Cup odds

Here is a look at the Winnipeg Blue Bombers betting game logs for the 2025 CFL Season.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers game log

Week Opponent ML Odds Result Spread 2 BC +158 W W +4.5 3 BC -225 W W -4.5 4 Edmonton -520 W W -9.5 5 Calgary -225 L L -5.5 7 Calgary -205 L L -4.5 8 Toronto -205 L L -4.5 9 Toronto -146 W W -2.5

Record: 4-3

Against the Spread Record: 4-3

Next Game: Week 10 vs. Calgary