Winnipeg Blue Bombers betting profile: ATS game logs and Grey Cup odds

Here is a look at the Winnipeg Blue Bombers betting game logs for the 2025 CFL Season.

Winnipeg Blue Bombers game log 

Week Opponent  ML Odds Result Spread
2 BC  +158 W W +4.5
3 BC -225 W W -4.5
4 Edmonton -520 W W -9.5
5 Calgary -225 L L -5.5
7 Calgary -205 L L -4.5
8 Toronto -205 L L -4.5
9 Toronto -146 W W -2.5
 

Record: 4-3

Against the Spread Record: 4-3

Next Game: Week 10 vs. Calgary 

 

 

