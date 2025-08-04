Winnipeg Blue Bombers betting profile: ATS game logs and Grey Cup odds
Here is a look at the Winnipeg Blue Bombers betting game logs for the 2025 CFL Season.
|Week
|Opponent
|ML Odds
|Result
|Spread
|2
|BC
|+158
|W
|W +4.5
|3
|BC
|-225
|W
|W -4.5
|4
|Edmonton
|-520
|W
|W -9.5
|5
|Calgary
|-225
|L
|L -5.5
|7
|Calgary
|-205
|L
|L -4.5
|8
|Toronto
|-205
|L
|L -4.5
|9
|Toronto
|-146
|W
|W -2.5
Record: 4-3
Against the Spread Record: 4-3
Next Game: Week 10 vs. Calgary