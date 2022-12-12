The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed defensive tackle Jake Thomas to a one-year extension, the team announced on Monday.

Thomas, 32, is the longest serving Blue Bomber and was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

The 6-foot-2 defensive lineman registered 15 tackles, four sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery in 18 games last season.

Drafted 29th overall by the Blue Bombers in the 2012 CFL Draft, Thomas has 144 tackles and 26 sacks in 169 career games.

Thomas has played every game for the Blue Bombers in the last five seasons and has only missed seven games in his career.