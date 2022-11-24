O'Shea keeps cards close to chest about future; says GC loss will sting 'forever'

Despite his contract expiring, Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea says he's not in a rush to get his next deal worked out with the team.

O'Shea, who has led the Blue Bombers to three straight Grey Cup games, said Thursday he's had short, preliminary conversations with team president Wade Miller, but has not started working on an extension.

The head coach said he's currently focused on concluding exit interviews with the team's players after Sunday's Grey Cup loss to the Toronto Argonauts.

“It’ll get worked on when I have time to have it worked on,” O'Shea said.

Blue Bombers general manager Kyle Walters said prior to the Grey Cup he expected O'Shea to remain with the team.

"This is what Mike does," Walters said. "We sign him to a term, he works the term of that contract and then we sign him to a new one.

"I fully expect that will be the case again this year. I don't really worry about it because it's nothing new."

The native of North Bay, Ont., was named CFL Coach of the Year after guiding Winnipeg to a league-best 15-3 record this season and a second straight first-place finish in the West Division. The Blue Bombers won the Grey Cup under O'Shea in 2019 and 2021.