The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed Canadian linebacker Shayne Gauthier to a one-year contract extension, the Bombers announced Wednesday.

The 30-year-old Laval University product was slated to become a free agent in February but now returns to the Bombers for his seventh season with the team.

A native of Dolbeau-Mistassini, Que., Gauthier was selected by the Bombers with the 28th overall pick in the 2016 CFL Draft. Gauthier has suited up for 81 games with the club over six years and has not missed a contest in the last three seasons.

A two-time Grey Cup champion with the Bombers (2019, 2021), Gauthier posted career-high numbers in defensive tackles in 2021 and 2022, recording 28 tackles last season and registering the first two quarterback sacks in his six years with the Blue Bombers while also adding five more tackles on special teams.