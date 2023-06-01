Winnipeg Blue Bombers wide receiver Kenny Lawler has been transferred to the suspended list pending resolution of matters related to his 2021 off field incident, it was announced Thursday.

"We will provide a further update once the situation resolves, which we expect to occur in 3-4 weeks from now," the club said in a news release.

TSN's Farhan Lalji tweets it's believed this stems from Lawler's impaired driving charge from October of 2021.

Lawler began his CFL career with the Blue Bombers in 2019 and played two seasons there before joining the Edmonton Elks last season. He caught 58 passes for 894 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games last season and re-joined the Bombers in free agency.

A native of Pomona, Calif., Lawler played collegiately at the University of California.