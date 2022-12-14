The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed cornerback Winston Rose to a one-year contract extension, the team announced on Wednesday. He had been scheduled to become a free agent.

The 29-yearold returns for a fourth season with the Bombers. He started 17 games in the 2022 season, finishing second on the team in tackles with 66, while recording three interceptions, one forced fumble, and seven pass knockdowns.

He was a CFL All-Star in 2019, when he led the league in interceptions.

Rose has recorded 182 career tackles and 17 interceptions in 60 career CFL games with the Blue Bombers, Ottawa Redblacks, and BC Lions.