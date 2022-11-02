What is the marquee matchup between the Tiger-Cats and Alouettes?

TORONTO — League passing leader McLeod Bethel-Thompson and CFL outstanding player award winner Zach Collaros top the respective divisional all-star teams.

The CFL unveiled the East and West Division all-star squads Wednesday, which were selected by fans, voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada and the league's nine head coaches.

The CFL all-star squad will be named next week.

Winnipeg (15-3) and the Toronto Argonauts (11-7), who finished atop the West and East Divisions, placed 11 and 16 players on their respective divisional squads.

Bethel-Thompson threw for a CFL-high 4,731 yards with 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 17 starts this season. Collaros, a finalist for this year's CFL outstanding player award, was second with 4,183 yards but also had a league-high 37 touchdown passes and won 15-of-17 starts.

Canadian Andrew Harris, a perennial West Division all-star during his time with B.C. and Winnipeg, earned the East Division nod at running back. The receiving corps features Ottawa's Jaelon Acklin, Montreal's Eugene Lewis, Kurleigh Gittens Jr. of the Argos and Hamilton's Tim White and Steven Dunbar.

Toronto centre Justin Lawrence anchors an offensive like that includes guards Brandon Revenberg of Hamilton and Dariusz Bladek of the Argos along with Double Blue tackles Philip Blake and Dejon Allen.

Ottawa tackle Lorenzo Mauldin IV (CFL-high 17 sacks) leads a defensive line that includes Toronto's Ja'Gared Davis (end) and Shawn Oakman (tackle) along with Hamilton defensive end Dylan Wynn.

Hamilton's Jovan Santos-Knox and Toronto's Wynton McManis are the linebackers, with Chris Edwards of the Argos being the cover linebacker.

Toronto's Jamal Peters (CFL-high six interceptions) and Hamilton's Ciante Evans are the cornerbacks with DaShaun Amos of the Argos and Montreal's Najee Murray at halfback. Tunde Adeleke of the Ticats is the safety.

Toronto's Boris Bede, John Haggerty and Daniel Adeboboye were named the all-star punter, kicker and special-teams player, respectively.

Calgary's Ka'Deem Carey (1,088 yards, 10 TDs) is the West Division running back. CFL receiving leader Dalton Schoen (70 catches, 1,441 yards, 16 TDs) leads a pass-catching corps that also includes B.C.'s Dominique Rhymes and Lucky Whitehead, Edmonton's Kenny Lawler and Saskatchewan's Kian Schaffer-Baker.

B.C.'s Peter Gobber is at centre and joined by teammate Sukh Chungh at guard. Winnipeg guard Pat Neufeld and tackles Stanley Bryant and Jermarcus Hardrick round out the squad.

Calgary end Shawn Lemon (14 sacks) tops a defensive line that also includes teammate Mike Rose at tackle along with Winnipeg end Willie Jefferson and Edmonton tackle Jake Ceresna.

Winnipeg's Adam Bighill and Calgary's Cameron Judge are the linebackers with the Bombers' Donald Rutledge being the cover linebacker.

The secondary consists of cornerbacks Winston Rose (Winnipeg) and Garry Peters (B.C.) and halfbacks Deatrick Nichols (Bombers) and Treston Decoud (Edmonton). Loucheiz Purifoy (Lions) is the safety.

Calgary's Rene Paredes and John Grace are the kicker and punter, respectively. Winnipeg's Janarion Grant is the special-teams player.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2022.