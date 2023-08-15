TORONTO — A stellar relief effort earned Dru Brown of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers the top quarterback grade in the CFL's weekly honour roll.

Brown received a score of 89.4 after relieving an injured Zach Collaros in Winnipeg's 38-29 comeback win over the Edmonton Elks. Brown threw for 307 yards and four touchdowns in the contest.

Players in nine specific positions are highlighted as per data points registered and compiled by Pro Football Focus, a sports analytics company.

Winnipeg's Brady Oliveira was graded as the top running back (82.7) while Jackson Jeffcoat earned the defensive lineman nod (88.7).

DaVaris Daniels, who had six catches for 180 yards and three TDs in Toronto's 44-31 win Sunday over Ottawa, was the top-graded receiver (91.6) while teammate Dejon Allen (77.3) was the highest-rated individual offensive lineman.

The Montreal Alouettes offensive line earned the top group grade of 80.7.

Calgary's Micah Awe (84.4) was tops among linebackers while teammate Cody Grace (79.2) earned the best grade among kickers/punters.

Montreal Alouette Reggie Stubblefield (87.0) led the way among defensive backs while Saskatchewan's Justin Herdman-Reed (90.9) earned top special-teams honours.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 15, 2023.