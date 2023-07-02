WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets have acquired defenceman Artemi Kniazev from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for blue liner Leon Gawanke.

The 22-year-old Kniazev played 61 games for the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda in 2022-23 and recorded 28 points (five goals, 23 assists) and 32 penalty minutes.

The native of Kazan, Russia made his NHL debut for the Sharks on Nov. 4, 2021, his lone NHL game to date.

Kniazev was San Jose’s second-round pick (48th overall) in the 2019 NHL draft.

Gawanke, 24, played 68 games last season for Winnipeg's affiliate Manitoba Moose, where he had 20 goals and 25 assists.

The Jets' fifth-round pick (136th overall) in 2017 has not played in a NHL game to date.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2023.