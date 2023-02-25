McLennan believes Cheveldayoff should go all-in and add a forward to Jets' lineup

The Winnipeg Jets have acquired veteran forward Nino Niederreiter from the Nashville Predators in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Preds get a 2024 second round pick in return https://t.co/GxGrO7rKDq — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) February 25, 2023

The 30-year-old Swiss-born forward has 18 goals and 28 points in 56 games with the Predators this season.

Niederreiter was selected by the New York Islanders with the fifth overall pick in the 2010 NHL Draft. The former Portland Winterhawk played two seasons with the Islanders (2010-11, 2011-12) before being traded to the Minnesota Wild in the off-season.

Niederreiter played six seasons with the Wild before being dealt mid-season to the Carolina Hurricanes, where he would play four seasons before signing with the Preds as a free agent.

Niederreiter has one year remaining on a two-year deal he signed with the Predators in July of 2022 that carries a cap hit of $4M.

In 788 career NHL games, Niederreiter has scored 199 goals and 396 points.