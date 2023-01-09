The Winnipeg Jets announced Monday that forwards Brad Lambert and Chaz Lucius have been assigned to junior clubs.

Both players appeared for their respective nations at the World Junior Hockey Championships.

TRANSACTIONS: The #NHLJets have assigned F - Brad Lambert to the Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL) and F - Chaz Lucius to the Portland Winterhawks (WHL). — Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) January 9, 2023

Lambert, 19, represented Finland while Lucius, also 19, suited up for the United States.

Taken with the 30th overall selection of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, Lambert appeared in 14 games for the team's American Hockey League affiliate Manitoba Moose, scoring a goal and adding two assists. Lambert will now report to the Western Hockey League's Seattle Thunderbirds.

Lucius, the 18th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, will also head to the WHL with the Portland Winterhawks. In 12 games with the Moose, Lucius had two goals and three assists.