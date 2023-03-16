Jets C Gagner out for remainder of season due to LBI
Sam Gagner - Getty Images
Published
Winnipeg Jets centre Sam Gagner, who recently underwent hip surgery and will soon have surgery on his other hip, is out for the remainder of the season, TSN's John Lu reported on Thursday.
Gagner, 33, last played on Feb. 28 and registered eight goals and six assists in 48 games for Winnipeg this season.
The Jets currently hold the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference as they prepare to host the Boston Bruins on Thursday.