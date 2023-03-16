Winnipeg Jets centre Sam Gagner, who recently underwent hip surgery and will soon have surgery on his other hip, is out for the remainder of the season, TSN's John Lu reported on Thursday.

Amendment: #NHLJets Bowness says Dubois is out; not a gametime decision, which was the earlier status update one hour ago.



Gagner, 33, last played on Feb. 28 and registered eight goals and six assists in 48 games for Winnipeg this season.

The Jets currently hold the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference as they prepare to host the Boston Bruins on Thursday.