The Winnipeg Jets have claimed forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby off of waivers from the Washington Capitals after he was waived by the club on Sunday.

The 24-year-old played 23 games with the Caps last season, scoring two goals and adding two assists. He was originally selected by Washington in the fifth round (147th overall) in the 2016 NHL Draft.

Four other players were claimed off waivers by the following teams on Monday afternoon:

Josh Mahura (FLA)

Connor Ingram (ARI)

Jarred Tinordi (CHI)

Brett Leason (ANA)

The Anaheim Ducks placed forward Glenn Gawdin on waivers on Monday. The 25-year-old has played nine career NHL games, all with the Flames, and has recorded one assist. He was originally drafted 116th overall by the St. Louis Blues in the 2015 NHL Draft.