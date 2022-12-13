The Winnipeg Jets have claimed forward Karson Kuhlman off waivers from the Seattle Kraken.

The 27-year-old played parts of the past two seasons with the Kraken, recording one goal and two assists in 14 games this season.

The Esko, Minn. native has played 114 NHL games with the Kraken and Boston Bruins, scoring 10 goals and adding 16 assists.

The Kraken claimed Kuhlman off waivers from the Bruins in Jan. 2022.