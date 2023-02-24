Jets F Perfetti expected to miss at least eight weeks

Winnipeg Jets forward Cole Perfetti is expected to miss at least eight weeks due to an upper-body injury he sustained on Feb. 19 against the New Jersey Devils, head coach Rick Bowness announced on Friday.

This injury is not related to the shoulder injury that cause him to miss time last season, Bowness adds.

The 21-year-old was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday.'

Perfetti had registered eight goals and 30 points in 51 games this season. The Whitby, Ont., native was selected 10th overall by the Jets in the 2020 NHL Draft and has 10 goals and 27 assists in 69 career games.

The Jets (35-22-1) sit second in the Central Division, one point behind the Dallas Stars. They host the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche on Friday night.