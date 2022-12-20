Jets G Hellebuyck out with non-Covid illness, Rittich starts vs. Sens

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck won't start Tuesday's game against the Ottawa Seantors due a non-COVID-related illness, head coach Rick Bowness announced.

Bowness said Hellebuyck is expected to travel with the team to Boston and Washington later this week.

Hellebuyck has a 16-7-1 record with a 2.33 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage this season with three shutouts.

The 29-year-old is tied for the NHL lead in appearances this season with 24 games played.

Winnipeg recalled goaltender Arvid Holm from the AHL's Manitoba Moose on an emergency basis earlier on Tuesday. He was on the ice for practice along with backup David Rittich, who will start Tuesday.

Rittich, 30, has a 4-3 record with a .896 save percentage 2.77 goals-against average this season.