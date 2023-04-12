NEW YORK — Winnipeg Jets defenceman Neal Pionk was fined $5,000 on Wednesday for cross-checking Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Johansson.

The incident occurred at 19:10 of the third period of Tuesday night's game between the Jets and Wild, when Pionk cross-checked Johansson from behind along the boards. Johansson fell to the ice in noticeable pain and was slow to get up.

Pionk received a major penalty for his actions.

The $5,000 fine, the maximum allowable under the NHL's collective bargaining agreement, will go the NHL players' emergency assistance fund.

The Jets defeated the Wild 3-1 to clinch a spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Pionk, 27, has 10 goals and 22 assists in 81 games this season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 12, 2023.