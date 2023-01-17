Bowness not surprised to see St. Louis strive behind the bench

While Pierre-Luc Dubois has been linked to the Montreal Canadiens, the Winnipeg Jets forward downplayed any connection to the team on Tuesday.

With the Jets in town to face the Canadiens, Dubois, a native of Ste-Agathe-des-Monts, launched his Quebec-based foundation in Montreal on Monday.

"I'm born here, I have family here, I have friends here, I grew up here," Dubois said. "Those roots are the same as any other French guy in the NHL.

"For me, it wasn’t anything about 'How can I get closer?' It was, 'How can I help people from where I’m from?'"

Rumours have tied the 24-year-old forward to a Montreal move since last year, but Jets head coach Rick Bowness said Tuesday he hopes to convince the forward to stay.

“Time will tell on that," Bowness said of Dubois' future. "He’s going to do what’s best for him and his career.

"All I can do is tell him I’d love to see him to be a Winnipeg Jet for a long time and I’ll do everything I can to keep [him)] in a Winnipeg Jet uniform.”

Dubois joined the Jets in a trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2021. He was traded to the Jets along with a third-round pick in exchange for Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic.

The centre is on pace for a career season in first year under Bowness, having posted 20 goals and 49 points in 44 games. He had 28 goals and 60 points in 81 games with the team last season.

Dubois carries a $6 million cap hit on the one-year deal he signed with the Jets last summer. He is scheduled to become a restricted free agent once again on July 1.

"If I think of anything else than finishing first in the West and winning the Stanley Cup it’d be a disservice to my teammates, the coaching staff, and everybody," he added.

Selected third overall in the 2016 draft, Dubois has 122 goals and 288 points in 405 games.