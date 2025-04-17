SCOREBOARD

Odds indicate Jets’ playoff success in matchup against Blues

The Winnipeg Jets look to exorcise their playoff demons this year as favourites over the St. Louis Blues in the opening round of the NHL’s postseason. 

The Presidents’ Trophy-winning Jets enter their series against the Blues as -225 favourites, a number that comes with an implied probability of 69.23 per cent. 

Fifteen of the past 25 teams to win the Presidents’ Trophy have won at least one playoff series that season. 

Meanwhile, the Blues are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2022 and will look to tap into their 2019 magical run, which saw them upset Winnipeg in the first round before going on to win the Stanley Cup. 

WPG/STL Series Winner

Team Odds
Winnipeg  -225
St. Louis +184

The Jets are -105 to win Game 1 and the series, while St. Louis is +330 to do the same.  

On the flip side, if you think the Blues will win Game 1 but Winnipeg pulls out the series, that is priced at +360, and the Jets to win Game 1 but St. Louis win the series is +550.

Here is a look at a few other series props on FanDuel.

WPG/STL Series Correct Score

Series Outcome Odds
Winnipeg Jets 4-0 +700
Winnipeg Jets 4-1 +370
Winnipeg Jets 4-2 +380
Winnipeg Jets 4-3 +410
St. Louis Blues 4-0 +2300
St. Louis Blues 4-1 +1100
St. Louis Blues 4-2 +650
St. Louis Blues 4-3 +650

SERIES SPREAD 

The Jets (-1.5) are -105 to cover the series spread. Winnipeg’s only playoff series win since 2019 was in four games over the Edmonton Oilers in 2021.

WPG/STL Series Alternate Spread

Series Outcome Odds
Winnipeg Jets -2.5 +200
Winnipeg Jets -3.5 +700
Winnipeg Jets +1.5 -450
Winnipeg Jets +2.5 -1150
Winnipeg Jets +3.5 -6000
St. Louis Blues -1.5 +310
St. Louis Blues -2.5 +700
St. Louis Blues -3.5 +2300
St. Louis Blues +2.5 -290
St. Louis Blues +3.5 -1150

TOTAL GAMES 

The over/under for games in the series has been set at 5.5, with over coming in at -168 and the under at +136. 

