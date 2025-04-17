Odds indicate Jets’ playoff success in matchup against Blues
The Winnipeg Jets look to exorcise their playoff demons this year as favourites over the St. Louis Blues in the opening round of the NHL’s postseason.
The Presidents’ Trophy-winning Jets enter their series against the Blues as -225 favourites, a number that comes with an implied probability of 69.23 per cent.
Fifteen of the past 25 teams to win the Presidents’ Trophy have won at least one playoff series that season.
Meanwhile, the Blues are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2022 and will look to tap into their 2019 magical run, which saw them upset Winnipeg in the first round before going on to win the Stanley Cup.
WPG/STL Series Winner
|Team
|Odds
|Winnipeg
|-225
|St. Louis
|+184
The Jets are -105 to win Game 1 and the series, while St. Louis is +330 to do the same.
On the flip side, if you think the Blues will win Game 1 but Winnipeg pulls out the series, that is priced at +360, and the Jets to win Game 1 but St. Louis win the series is +550.
Here is a look at a few other series props on FanDuel.
WPG/STL Series Correct Score
|Series Outcome
|Odds
|Winnipeg Jets 4-0
|+700
|Winnipeg Jets 4-1
|+370
|Winnipeg Jets 4-2
|+380
|Winnipeg Jets 4-3
|+410
|St. Louis Blues 4-0
|+2300
|St. Louis Blues 4-1
|+1100
|St. Louis Blues 4-2
|+650
|St. Louis Blues 4-3
|+650
SERIES SPREAD
The Jets (-1.5) are -105 to cover the series spread. Winnipeg’s only playoff series win since 2019 was in four games over the Edmonton Oilers in 2021.
WPG/STL Series Alternate Spread
|Series Outcome
|Odds
|Winnipeg Jets -2.5
|+200
|Winnipeg Jets -3.5
|+700
|Winnipeg Jets +1.5
|-450
|Winnipeg Jets +2.5
|-1150
|Winnipeg Jets +3.5
|-6000
|St. Louis Blues -1.5
|+310
|St. Louis Blues -2.5
|+700
|St. Louis Blues -3.5
|+2300
|St. Louis Blues +2.5
|-290
|St. Louis Blues +3.5
|-1150
TOTAL GAMES
The over/under for games in the series has been set at 5.5, with over coming in at -168 and the under at +136.