The Winnipeg Jets look to exorcise their playoff demons this year as favourites over the St. Louis Blues in the opening round of the NHL’s postseason.

The Presidents’ Trophy-winning Jets enter their series against the Blues as -225 favourites, a number that comes with an implied probability of 69.23 per cent.

Fifteen of the past 25 teams to win the Presidents’ Trophy have won at least one playoff series that season.

Meanwhile, the Blues are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2022 and will look to tap into their 2019 magical run, which saw them upset Winnipeg in the first round before going on to win the Stanley Cup.

WPG/STL Series Winner Team Odds Winnipeg -225 St. Louis +184

The Jets are -105 to win Game 1 and the series, while St. Louis is +330 to do the same.

On the flip side, if you think the Blues will win Game 1 but Winnipeg pulls out the series, that is priced at +360, and the Jets to win Game 1 but St. Louis win the series is +550.

Here is a look at a few other series props on FanDuel.

WPG/STL Series Correct Score Series Outcome Odds Winnipeg Jets 4-0 +700 Winnipeg Jets 4-1 +370 Winnipeg Jets 4-2 +380 Winnipeg Jets 4-3 +410 St. Louis Blues 4-0 +2300 St. Louis Blues 4-1 +1100 St. Louis Blues 4-2 +650 St. Louis Blues 4-3 +650

SERIES SPREAD

The Jets (-1.5) are -105 to cover the series spread. Winnipeg’s only playoff series win since 2019 was in four games over the Edmonton Oilers in 2021.

WPG/STL Series Alternate Spread Series Outcome Odds Winnipeg Jets -2.5 +200 Winnipeg Jets -3.5 +700 Winnipeg Jets +1.5 -450 Winnipeg Jets +2.5 -1150 Winnipeg Jets +3.5 -6000 St. Louis Blues -1.5 +310 St. Louis Blues -2.5 +700 St. Louis Blues -3.5 +2300 St. Louis Blues +2.5 -290 St. Louis Blues +3.5 -1150

TOTAL GAMES

The over/under for games in the series has been set at 5.5, with over coming in at -168 and the under at +136.