The Winnipeg Jets have signed defenceman Johnathan Kovacevic to a three-year deal that carries an average annual value of $766,700, it was announced Friday afternoon.

The 25-year-old appeared in four games last season for the Jets and had zero points with two penalty minutes.

A third-round pick (No. 74 overall) in the 2017 NHL Draft, Kovacevic had 11 goals and 19 assists in 62 AHL games with the Manitoba Moose last year.

The Niagara Falls, Ont., native is now schedueld to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2024-25 campaign.