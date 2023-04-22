Jets' Morrissey leaves Game 3 with lower-body injury; won't return
Winnipeg Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey left Saturday's Game 3 against the Vegas Golden Knights with a lower-body injury and will not return.
Morrissey, 28, appeared to suffer the injury early in the first period after taking a hit from Golden Knights forward Zach Whitecloud.
The 6-foot defenceman skated one shift after the collision but left the game after only 1:14 of ice time.
Morrisey had a career season with the Jets where he registered 16 goals and 76 points in 78 games. In the playoffs, he has one assist in two games.
The Golden Knights held a 2-1 lead over the Jets after the first period with both teams looking to grab a 2-1 series lead.