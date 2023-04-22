Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness confirmed following Saturday's Game 3 double overtime loss that defenceman Josh Morrissey is out for the remainder of the first-round series due to a lower-body injury.

Morrissey, 28, appeared to suffer the injury early in the first period after taking a hit from Golden Knights defenceman Zach Whitecloud.

He skated one shift after the collision but left the game after only 1:14 of ice time and did not return as the Jets lost 5-4 in overtime.

Morrisey had a career season with the Jets where he registered 16 goals and 76 points in 78 games. In the playoffs, he has one assist in two games.

The Golden Knights have a 2-1 series lead over the Jets.