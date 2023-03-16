Kyle Connor needed time to cool off before addressing his benching, along with linemates Mark Scheifele and Nino Niederreiter, for half of the second period of the Winnipeg Jets' 5-3 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after practice on Thursday, the 26-year-old Jets forward weighed in on the decision by head coach Rick Bowness.

“It’s about work ethic,” said Connor. “It’s about coming back to your roots and playing your game. Whether it’s worthy of a benching or not in that period, it’s what the coach decided, and it sucks because you’re not able to get back into the game and help the team.

“You’re sitting there, pretty cold and I think [Bowness] is just trying to send a message to us. It’s unacceptable, and we know that. We’re well aware of it. We’ve played a lot of games in this league. We know what it looks like when we’re playing the right way. So, if anything, we’re motivated. We’re all in this together. We want to win the Stanley Cup here, so it’s no pointing fingers or blaming. It’s coming together, trying to work hard, improve every game and trying to take it to the next level.”

As the Jets (38-27-3) prepare to host the Boston Bruins (50-11-5) on Thursday night, Bowness says the matter has been handled and it is time to move on, but he stopped short of calling it a benching.

“They’re grown men, they’re professionals,” Bowness told reporters Thursday. “They deal with it. They’re not little kids.

“You can’t guide them around every little bit. They make decisions on their own. I met with them — the three of them this morning. We move on, we get ready for Boston. That’s what we do.”

Bowness added that he merely took a few shifts away from the line as all three skaters were minus-3 by the 8:15 mark of the second frame.

Bowness explained he would have gone back to his top line earlier, but wanted to ride the momentum of other lines that were playing well.

“I know their pride,” Bowness said. “They’re proud guys. They’re not going to hang their heads and sulk. Some guys will miss a couple of shifts and it bothers them. I know [Scheifele and Connor] would respond, and Nino.”

The Jets currently hold the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

Morrissey returns, Gagner done for season

Blueliner Josh Morrissey will return to the lineup tonight against the Bruins, Bowness confirmed after practice on Thursday.

Morrissey, 27, suffered a lower-body injury in Saturday's win over the Florida Panthers and was sidelined for Tuesday's loss to the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Jets also said centre Sam Gagner, who recently underwent hip surgery and will soon have surgery on his other hip, is out for the remainder of the season.