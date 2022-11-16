The Winnipeg Jets will be without forward Mason Appleton long-term, while Nikolaj Ehlers appears to have taken a step forward in his recovery.

The team announced Wednesday that Appleton is expected to miss eight-to-12 weeks after undergoing wrist surgery. The 26-year-old was injured on Saturday against the Seattle Kraken.

Appleton has one goal and six points in 14 games this season with the Jets.

Ehlers, meanwhile, skated on his own Wednesday for the first time since Oct. 17.

The 26-year-old, who has been sidelined with a lower-body injury, remains without a timetable for a return. He has has three assists in two games this season.

Appleton had been filling Ehlers' role on the Jets top line prior to his injury, a spot that will now be filled by Sam Gagner based on Wednesday's practice lines:

Connor - Scheifele - Gagner

Perfetti - Dubois - Wheeler

Jonsson-Fjallby - Lowry - Eyssimont

Toninato - Gustafsson - Maenalanen

(Harkins rotating in)

Morrissey - Pionk

Dillon - Schmidt

Samberg - DeMelo

(Capobianco rotating in)

Hellebuyck

Rittich