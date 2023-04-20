Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers will once again be a game-time decision for Thursday's Game 2 against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Rick Bowness says Nikolaj Ehlers is a game-time decision.



At this point the #NHLJets expect Morgan Barron to play, but they'll monitor him throughout the day to make sure he's good to go. — Mitchell Clinton (@MitchellClinton) April 20, 2023

In other injury news, the Jets expect forward Morgan Barron to play in Game 2. The 24-year-old received over 75 stiches near his right eye after taking a skate to the face in Tuesday's Game 1.

“Some guys have told me it looks better than they expected and some guys look at me like I’m a science project," Barron told TSN's John Lu. "I’ve kinda’ gotten both ends of the spectrum. It feels pretty good, actually. I think it feels better than it looks.

#NHLJets Barron on the state of his eye: “Some guys have told me it looks better than they expected and some guys look at me like I’m a science project. I’ve kinda’ gotten both ends of the spectrum. It feels pretty good, actually. I think it feels better than it looks. 1/ — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) April 20, 2023

The 27-year-old Ehlers, who did not practice in the optional morning skate in Las Vegas, hasn't played since April 11 against the Minnesota Wild when he suffered an upper-body injury.

#NHLJets Ehlers is not taking part in optional morning skate. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) April 20, 2023

Ehlers scored 12 goals and added 26 assists over 45 games with the Jets in 2022-23, his eighth year in Winnipeg.

The native of Denmark practiced on Monday for the first time since suffering the injury. He also skated with the team on Wednesday.

Winnipeg defeated Vegas 5-1 in Tuesday's Game 1.