The playoff status for Winnipeg Jets left winger Nikolaj Ehlers is up in the air as he continues to work his way back from an upper-body injury suffered on Tuesday.

Head coach Rick Bowness says Ehlers is not in concussion protocol, but says it's too early to determine his status for Game 1 of the playoffs next week. He will be re-evaluated on Friday.

Ehlers suffered the injury in the final minutes of Tuesday's win over the Minnesota Wild when forward Ryan Hartman threw an open-ice hit on Ehlers that sparked an ugly finish with Ryan Reaves and Adam Lowry fighting with under 30 seconds to play. Hartman received four minutes of penalties on the play - two for interference and a subsequent two for roughing and was handed a one game suspension on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old Ehlers has scored 12 goals and 26 assists over 45 games this season, his eighth season in Winnipeg.

The Jets, who end their regular season with a clash against the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, are locked into the second and final Wild Card spot in the Western Conference.