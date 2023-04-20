The Winnipeg Jets will once again be without forward Nikolaj Ehlers for Game 2 against the Vegas Golden Knights Thursday night.

Ehlers was originally designated as a game-time decision heading into the matchup but he did not come out on the ice for warmups.

The 27-year-old Ehlers, who did not practice in the optional morning skate in Las Vegas, hasn't played since April 11 against the Minnesota Wild when he suffered an upper-body injury.

Ehlers scored 12 goals and added 26 assists over 45 games with the Jets in 2022-23, his eighth year in Winnipeg.

Winnipeg defeated Vegas 5-1 in Tuesday's Game 1.