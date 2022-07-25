Winnipeg Jets winger Pierre-Luc Dubois clarified Monday that he has not asked for a trade amid speculation around his future with the team.

Dubois met with members of the media on Monday after accepting his one-year, $6 million qualifying offer from the Jets last week.

"You hear about things I apparently said or I apparently did. A lot of it is frustrating," Dubois said, per Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press. "If I wanted out of Winnipeg I would have asked for a trade. I didn't ask for a trade."

The Athletic previously reported that Dubois had informed the Jets he planned to test unrestricted free agency when he becomes eligible to do so in 2024. Dubois declined to comment on his long-term future with the Jets as he's scheduled to hit restricted free agency again next summer.

"After this contract is up, then we'll deal with it," Dubois said.

The 24-year-old centre appeared in 81 games for the Winnipeg Jets last season, scoring 28 goals and registering 60 points.

Dubois was selected third overall by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2016 NHL Draft. He played there for three seasons before being traded to the Jets in the middle of the 2020-21 season.

The Jets acquired Dubois in the trade that jettisoned Patrik Laine, who was drafted one pick ahead of Dubois in 2016. In 33 career Stanley Cup playoff games, Dubois has eight goals and 19 points.

The Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts, Que., native has 102 goals and 239 points in 361 career NHL games.