Winnipeg Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois suffered an upper-body injury in Monday’s game against the San Jose Sharks and will not travel with the team to Florida, head coach Rick Bowness announced on Wednesday.

The hope is that Dubois joins the team sometime during the three-game road trip, according to Bowness.

The 24-year-old was held pointless in Monday’s 3-2 overtime loss to the Sharks. He played 20:40, registered one hit and finished with a minus-1 rating.

Dubois, who did not play in Wednesday’s loss to the Minnesota Wild, has appeared in 61 games this season and posted 24 goals and 31 assists.

He has 126 goals and 168 assists over the course of his 422 game NHL career spent with the Jets and the Columbus Blue Jackets, who selected him third overall in the 2016 NHL Draft.