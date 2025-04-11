The Winnipeg Jets sit alone atop the NHL standings.

While they have shattered expectations for this season, it’s obvious that the Jets won’t be considered among the select few top-tier Stanley Cup contenders until they prove they belong when it matters most in the playoffs.

In the Western Conference alone, the Dallas Stars, Vegas Golden Knights, and the Edmonton Oilers all have shorter odds to win the Stanley Cup than Winnipeg at FanDuel.

Add the reigning Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers and the Carolina Hurricanes from the Eastern Conference and you have the top five choices to win it all right now.

The Jets are six points clear of the Stars at the top of the Western Conference with three games to go and three points clear of the Washington Capitals with one more game played in the Presidents’ Trophy race.

However, Winnipeg could win out and still be found outside of the top five choices to win it all at FanDuel once the postseason gets underway.

After early postseason exits in each of the previous two years, the Jets must prove they belong when it matters most in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

If you believe they have what it takes to ultimately come out on top in the Western Conference, you’ll certainly find some good numbers betting on Winnipeg to make a deep run at FanDuel this morning.

This is the Morning Coffee for Friday April 11th, 2025.

A closer look at the odds the Jets make a deep playoff run

It’s been 32 years since the last time a Canadian team won the Stanley Cup.

With the NHL regular season winding down, it’s more likely than not that five Canadian teams qualify for this year’s Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Edmonton Oilers are still considered Canada’s best chance to bring the Stanley Cup back north of the border at +900 odds at FanDuel.

Winnipeg is right behind Edmonton at +950 to win it all.

The Toronto Maple Leafs (+1300) are the only other Canadian team with shorter than 35-to-1 odds.

While the Maple Leafs are on pace to lock up the Atlantic Division title with the second-best record in the Eastern Conference, FanDuel has Toronto at -142 to win 1+ playoff series this morning.

That number translates to a 58.7 per cent chance.

The Oilers are -162 to win 1+ playoff series at FanDuel.

That number represents a 61.8 per cent chance.

Meanwhile, Winnipeg is considered the most likely Canadian team to win 1+ playoff series at -265 – a 72.6 per cent implied probability to advance.

However, three teams – Vegas, Dallas, and Edmonton – have shorter odds to win 2+ playoff series than the Jets at +200 at FanDuel this morning.

It’s interesting to note that while they have shorter odds to win 2+ playoff series, the Oilers have slightly longer odds to win the Western Conference than Winnipeg.

The Jets are still +480 to win the Western Conference behind the Stars (+330) and Golden Knights (+380).

The Oilers are right behind them at +500.

All those numbers illustrate the perceived difficulty of Winnipeg’s most likely path to the Stanley Cup Final.

Finishing with the best record in the Western Conference guaranteed the Jets won’t play the Colorado Avalanche in the first round of the playoffs.

However, Winnipeg would still have to play the winner of Colorado versus Dallas in the second round.

If they managed to get past the first two rounds, one of the Golden Knights, Oilers, or Los Angeles Kings will be waiting for the Jets in the Western Conference Final.

The Jets beat the Stars 4-0 last night to win the season series 3-1.

Winnipeg is a combined 9-3-1 versus Dallas, Colorado, Vegas, and Edmonton this season with one more date against the Oilers coming up on Sunday night.

Despite their regular season success, the fact that the Jets were eliminated in the first round by the Avalanche in 2024 and by the Golden Knights in 2023 means they likely won’t be a favourite in a playoff series against either team.

Winnipeg has already set a single season franchise record with 54 wins this season.

The Jets are a heavy favourite to win the Presidents’ Trophy at -550 at FanDuel this morning.

Connor Hellebuyck earned his NHL-best eighth shutout of the season in last night’s win over the Stars.

He’s down to +110 to win the Hart Trophy as the second choice behind Leon Draisaitl after becoming the seventh goalie in NHL history to record 45 wins in a season.

Winnipeg has already defied the odds and exceeded all expectations as the NHL’s best regular season team.

If you believe they can do it again in the playoffs, then you’ll find the Jets at solid odds to make a deep run.

A FanDuel Best Bet For Friday Night’s NHL Action

Alex Laferriere needed less than two periods to register 3+ shots on goal while the Los Angeles Kings cruised to a 6-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks last night to cash our NHL SGP FanDuel Best Bet from Thursday’s column.

Turning the page this morning, I’m going to run it back with one of the best bets in hockey over the past couple of weeks.

I’ll lock in Nick Suzuki 1+ point and the Montreal Canadiens +1.5 on the alt spread as a Same Game Parlay.

Speaking of Canadian contenders, the Habs and Ottawa Senators are getting much love as the Wild Card teams in the Eastern Conference.

The Senators are +140 to win 1+ playoff series.

The Canadiens are +280 in that same market.

If nothing changes in the standings, Montreal will play the Washington Capitals in the first round, while the Battle of Ontario will resume with Ottawa and Toronto.

Get your popcorn ready.

Anyways, Montreal has won six straight games.

Suzuki has recorded at least one point in all six games.

The Senators have already clinched a playoff spot.

The Habs can officially clinch with a win tonight.

It won’t be the same atmosphere as the Bell Centre, but I’m confident that Habs fans will make the short trip to represent in Ottawa once again.

Just look at what they did last night.

I’ll lock in Suzuki 1+ point and Montreal +1.5 at -102 as my FanDuel Best Bet for Friday night’s NHL action.

Have a great weekend, everyone!