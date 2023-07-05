The Winnipeg Jets signed defenceman Dylan Samberg to a two-year, $2.8 million contract extension on Wednesday.

Samberg, 24, appeared in 63 games with the Jets last season and registered two goals and eight points.

The 6-foot-4 left-shot defenceman was a restricted free agent and wrapped up his three-year $3.535 million entry-level contract last season.

Drafted 43rd overall by the Jets in the 2017 draft, Samberg has two goals and 13 points in 78 career games.

The Saginaw, Minn., native represented the United States at the 2023 IIHF World Championship in Finland and Latvia and recorded a goal and four points in 10 games.

He also represented his country at the 2018 and 2019 IIHF World Junior Championships where he led the United States to a bronze and silver medal respectively.