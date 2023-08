The Winnipeg Jets have re-signed defenceman Logan Stanley to a one-year, $1 million contract.

Stanley, 25, had one goal and two assists in 19 games for the Jets last season.

A first-round pick (19th overall) by Winnipeg at the 2016 NHL Draft, Stanley is coming off a two-year, $1.8 million contract.

The Waterloo, Ont., product has three goals and 20 points in 114 career NHL games.