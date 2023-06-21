It appears Blake Wheeler’s time with the Winnipeg Jets could be ending after 13 seasons with the franchise.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports a buyout is an option for the Jets and Wheeler. He adds that the team has received some trade interest in the 36-year-old winger and continue to work through the process.

The NHL's buyout window opened last week and will close on June 30.

Wheeler has one year remaining on his contract at a cap hit of $8.25 million. A buyout would clear $5.5 million in cap space for the Jets in the upcoming season, while leaving a cap charge of $2.75 million for the 2024-25 season.

The veteran forward had 16 goals and 55 points in 72 games with the Jets this past season. He added two goals and six points as the Jets were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Vegas Golden Knights.

Wheeler was traded to the Atlanta Thrashers in February of 2011, and is the only player that is still with the team through their move from Atlanta to Winnipeg following the 2010-11 season. He served as Jets captain from 2016 until just before the 2022-23 season.

In 1,118 career NHL games played, Wheeler has 312 goals and 922 points.