Jets G Hellebuyck out with non-Covid illness, Rittich starts vs. Sens

The Winnipeg Jets returned goaltender Arvid Holm to the AHL on Wednesday, signaling that Connor Hellebuyck will travel with the team and potentially play before the holiday break.

Holm was brought up on an emergency recall Tuesday with Hellebuyck sidelined by a non-COVID-related illness. He served as the backup in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Ottawa Senators, with David Rittich making 35 saves.

Confirmation of #NHLJets Hellebuyck travelling to Boston and his availability to play Thursday and possibly Friday. @TSN_Edge https://t.co/kifpEhRpkc — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) December 21, 2022

Hellebuyck has a 16-7-1 record with a 2.33 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage this season with three shutouts.

The 29-year-old is second in the NHL in appearances this season with 24 games played.

The Jets visit the Boston Bruins on Thursday and the Washington Capitals on Friday before their holiday break.