Ehlers on season opener: 'We are ready to go for tonight'

Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday afternoon and will not be behind the bench for the team's home opener against the New York Rangers, the club has announced.

Associate coach Scott Arniel will assume head coaching duties in the interim.

PERSONNEL UPDATE: #NHLJets Head Coach Rick Bowness tested positive for COVID this afternoon. As a result, he will not be behind the bench tonight. Associate Coach Scott Arniel will assume head coaching duties in the interim. — Winnipeg Jets PR (@WpgJetsPR) October 14, 2022

Bowness, 67, is entering his first season as Jets' head coach after spending the past three seasons with the Dallas Stars where he had an 89-62-25 record over 176 games. He took the team to the Stanley Cup Final in 2019-20.

Arniel spent parts of two seasons as head coach of the Columbus Blue Jackets from 2010-12, compiling a 45-60-18 record in 123 games. He has spent the past four seasons as an assistant coach with the Washington Capitals.