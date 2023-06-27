The Winnipeg Jets are trading Pierre-Luc Dubois to the Los Angeles Kings in a sign-and-trade deal.

Forwards Gabriel Vilardi, Alex Iafallo and Rasmus Kupari as well as a second-round draft pick in 2024 are going to Winnipeg in the deal.

As a result of the trade, Dubois is signing a max eight-year deal worth a total of $68 million and an average annual value of $8.5 million.

We have acquired forwards Alex Iafallo, Rasmus Kupari, and Gabriel Vilardi and Montreal’s second-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft in exchange for forward Pierre-Luc Dubois. pic.twitter.com/vOLAbeGEC1 — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) June 27, 2023

The move ends months of speculation around the future of the centre, who is a restricted free agent this summer and had requested a move from the Jets.

Trade talks with the Kings reportedly heated up over the weekend, with the Montreal Canadiens also trying to get back in on discussions this week, but unable to gain traction. The Canadiens then turned their attention to acquiring Alex Newhook from the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday.

Dubois, 25, scored 27 goals and registered 63 points in 73 games for Winnipeg this past season. He added two goals and four points in five playoff games. He is coming off of a one-year, $6 million contract signed with the Jets as an RFA last summer.

Drafted third overall in the 2016 draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets, Dubois was traded to Winnipeg along with a third-round draft pick in exchange for Patrik Laine and Jack Roslovic in January of 2021.

Dubois has 129 goals and 302 points in 434 career NHL games with the Blue Jackets and Jets.



Three forwards bound for Winnipeg

Vilardi is set to become a restricted free agent this summer. He posted 23 goals and 41 points in 63 games this season, adding two goals and four points in five playoff games.

The 23-year-old was selected 11th overall in the 2017 draft. The right winger has 41 goals and 78 points in 152 career NHL games.

Iafallo, 29, is signed for two more seasons at a cap hit of $4 million. He had 14 goals and 36 points in 59 games this season with the Kings, posting three goals and four points in six playoff games.

Undrafted, Iafallo has 85 goals and 204 points over 420 NHL games, all played with the Kings.

Kupari was selected 20th overall by the Kings in the 2018 NHL Draft. The 23-year-old centre had three goals and 15 points in 66 games with the Kinga this past season, going without a point in six playoff games.

Jets overhaul just getting started?

Trading Dubois may be just the first of several moves this week for the Jets, who are expected to undergo a major roster overhaul.

The team is believed to be also gauging trade interest in star goaltender Connor Hellebuyck and forward Mark Scheifele.

Dreger said Monday that talks had started to "percolate" on both players this week.

Winnipeg is also expected to cut ties with former captain Blake Wheeler, either via trade or a buyout before the window closes on Friday.

Wheeler has one year remaining on his contract at a cap hit of $8.25 million. A buyout would clear $5.5 million in cap space for the Jets in the upcoming season, while leaving a cap charge of $2.75 million for the 2024-25 season.

"The bottom line is the buyout window closes next Friday, and the decision has to be made by then. Wheeler will not be playing for the Jets next year," LeBrun said last week on Insider Trading.

The veteran forward had 16 goals and 55 points in 72 games with the Jets this past season. He added two goals and six points as the Jets were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Vegas Golden Knights.