The Winnipeg Jets and one of its newest players have settled before arbitration.

The team and Gabe Vilardi have settled on a two-year deal worth $6.875 million, the Jets announced on Wednesday.

Vilardi, 23, was acquired by the Jets last month in the deal that sent Pierre-Luc Dubois to the Los Angeles Kings.

The Kingston, Ont. appeared in 63 games last season, scoring a career-high 23 goals and adding 18 assists.

Originally taken with the 11th overall selection of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft out of the Ontario Hockey League's Windsor Spitfires, Vilardi has appeared in 152 NHL games over four seasons with 41 goals and 37 assists.

Internationally, Vilardi was a member of the Canada squad that won gold at the 2021 IIHF World Hockey Championship in Latvia.

Vilardi's arbitration hearing had been set for July 28. He becomes the second Jets signing in three days to avoid arbitration with forward Morgan Barron agreeing to a two-year, $1.7 million deal on Monday.