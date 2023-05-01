The Winnipeg Jets announced the signing of forward Nikita Chibrikov to a three-year, entry-level deal on Monday.

Chibrikov, 20, was the 50th overall selection of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft out of SKA Saint Petersburg of the Kontinental Hockey League.

A native of Moscow, Chibrikov played in the KHL with Spartak Moscow this past season, along with stints in the minor-league Supreme Hockey League (VHL) and the Junior Hockey League (MHL).

In 31 games with Spartak, Chibrikov had a goal and an assist.

Internationally, Chibrikov has represented Russia at multiple youth levels and captained the Russian entry at the 2021 U18 worlds to a silver-medal performance.