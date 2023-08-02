The Winnipeg Jets have signed restricted free agent forward Rasmus Kupari to a two-year, $2 million deal, it was announced Wednesday afternoon.

The deal carries an average annual value of $1 million.

The 23-year-old was acquired along with Gabriel Vilardi, Alex Iafallo and a second-round pick from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for forward Pierre-Luc Dubois earlier this summer.

Kupari played in 66 games last season with the Kings, scoring three goals and adding 12 assists for 15 points. It was his third season at the NHL level, giving him a total of 29 points in 130 games.

The Kotka, Finland, native was selected No. 20 overall in the 2018 NHL Draft.