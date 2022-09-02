Sam Gagner is headed to the Winnipeg Jets.

The team announced the signing of the veteran forward to a one-year, $750,000 deal on Friday.

Gagner, 34, spent the past three seasons with the Detroit Red Wings. In 2021-2022, he appeared in 81 games, scoring 13 goals and adding 18 assists.

A native of London, Ont., Gagner was originally taken with the sixth overall selection of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft out of the Ontario Hockey League's London Knights by the Edmonton Oilers.

He has appeared in 967 career NHL games over 15 seasons with the Oilers, Arizona Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers, Columbus Blue Jackets, Vancouver Canucks and Red Wings. For his career, he has 184 goals and 321 assists.

Internationally, Gagner has represented Canada on three occasions, including as part of the gold medal-winning team at the 2007 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships in Sweden and as a member of the team that won silver at the 2008 IIHF World Hockey Championship in Halifax.

Gagner is the son of forward Dave Gagner, who spent 15 seasons in the NHL from 1984 to 1999.