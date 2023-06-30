After 13 seasons with the franchise, Blake Wheeler's time with the Winnipeg Jets is at an end.

The Jets placed their former captain on waivers Friday as the team works to process the buyout of his contract.

The Winnipeg Jets are processing Blake Wheelers buyout. He will be on waivers today. There will be a number of teams with interest in signing the veteran as a free agent, including the Dallas Stars. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 30, 2023

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports there are a number of teams interested in signing him as a free agent, including the Dallas Stars. Wheeler will be free to sign with any team as an unrestricted free agent on Saturday.

The 36-year-old winger had one year remaining on his contract at a cap hit of $8.25 million. The buyout will clear $5.5 million in cap space for the Jets in the upcoming season, while leaving a cap charge of $2.75 million for the 2024-25 season.

The veteran forward had 16 goals and 55 points in 72 games with the Jets this past season. He added two goals and six points as the Jets were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs by the Vegas Golden Knights.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reported last week Wheeler was looking for a "fresh start" and Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff acknowledged earlier this week a buyout was a possibility if the team could not find a trade partner.

"One of the options that we are looking at," Cheveldayoff said. "Sometimes you can get creative in this game, as well.

"You're looking at all the different options before you make your final decisions."

Wheeler was traded to the Atlanta Thrashers in February of 2011, and was the only player to still be with the team through their move from Atlanta to Winnipeg following the 2010-11 season. He served as Jets captain from 2016 until just before the 2022-23 season.

In 1,118 career NHL games played, Wheeler has 312 goals and 922 points.

Jets busy off-season continues

Buying out Wheeler comes just days after the Jets pulled off a blockbuster sign-and-trade that sent Pierre-Luc Dubois to the Los Angeles Kings.

Winnipeg acquired forwards Alex Iafallo, Rasmus Kupari and Gabriel Vilardi, as well as a 2024 second-round pick in their deal for Dubois.

Cheveldayoff said the move would offer the team more flexibility, and should offer increased opportunity to its younger players, including centre Cole Perfetti.

"Our top nine now has a lot of different kinds of players that can come in and contribute in a lot of different ways," he said. "When we look at the evolution of franchises, you look at the development of franchises, everyone can say, 'Play the young players.'

"But have to have the opportunities in front of them. Sometimes you have to move players, sometimes you have to do different things, in order to offer those opportunities."

The Jets also believed to be exploring trades for Connor Hellebuyck and Mark Scheifele, who are both one year away from unrestricted free agency.