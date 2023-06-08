The Winnipeg Jets could be entering into an off-season of significant change, with three of their top players potentially on the trade block.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports the Jets will look into their options when it comes to trading Pierre-Luc Dubois, Mark Scheifele, and Connor Hellebuyck this summer.

Scheifele and Hellebuyck are both one year away from unrestricted free agency, while Dubois is a restricted free agent this year and a year away from accruing UFA status.

"Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff and the team prefer not to have to trade any of their top players, and they’re not committed to doing that or extending them. But you do have to look at the potential." Dreger said Wednesday on Insider Trading. "What you’re hearing on the trade market for Dubois, Mark Scheifele, or Connor Hellebuyck is that they have to imagine the return for any of those three players or all three of those players in this off-season. It would help stabilize the Jets.

"When you look after next season, you cannot allow Hellebuyck to walk into unrestricted free agency free.

"Off-season deals are normally the best deals in terms of return, but this is going to be a big summer for the Jets."

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun adds that Dubois previously informed the Jets he did not want to sign long-term but is now looking for a more immediate move.

"Our understanding is that [Dubois' agent Pat Brisson] informed the Jets that his client isn’t inclined to sign an extension this summer, not even a one-year bridge," LeBrun said on Insider Trading. "Brisson would like to work with the Jets on a trade for Dubois to another team. That’s where that’s at right now and the Jets can still decide to keep him for another year, try to bring him to arbitration, or trade him at the trade deadline.

"Bottom line is, this looks like it’s headed to a trade – potentially this summer."

The Jets returned to the playoffs this year after missing the postseason in 2022 but were eliminated in the first round by the Vegas Golden Knights. Since reaching the Western Conference Final in 2018, the Jets have won just one playoff series.

Dubois, 24, scored 27 goals this season and posted a career-high 63 points in 73 games with the Jets. He added two goals and four points in five playoff games.

Scheifele, 30, had a career-best 42 goals and posted 68 points in 81 games this season, adding one goal in four playoff games. He carries a cap hit of $6.125 million through next season.

Hellebuyck, the 2019-20 Vezina Trophy winner, went 37-25-2 this season with a .920 save percentage and a 2.49 goals-against average. The 30-year-old had a .886 save percentage and a 3.44 GAA in five playoff games. He carries a $6.17 million cap hit as he enters the last of a six-year deal.