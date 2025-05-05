Fresh off their respective thrilling Game 7 victories, both the Winnipeg Jets and Dallas Stars enter this series looking to keep their momentum going.

The Jets were down two goals in Game 7 of the first round with just under two minutes to play before scoring twice to keep their season alive, and then winning in double overtime.

And while the Stars didn’t need overtime in their Game 7, they also made a comeback with former Avalanche star Mikko Rantanen scoring a hat trick to send his former team home.

Now, as the teams focus on the second round, we see the Stars as -166 favoruites to advance to the third round for the third straight season.

As for Winnipeg, the Jets haven’t reached the third round of the playoffs since 2018 and are +138 to get through Dallas.

Winnipeg Jets vs. Dallas Stars series betting odds