The Winnipeg Jets have placed forward Jansen Harkins on waivers Monday.

The 25-year-old has three goals and five points in 22 games this season.

A second-round pick (47th overall) by Winnipeg at the 2015 NHL Draft, Harkins made his NHL debut on Dec. 21, 2019 against the Minnesota Wild.

He is in the first season of a two-year, $1.7 million contract with an average annual value of $850,000.

The North Vancouver, B.C. product has 13 goals and 27 points in 154 career NHL games.