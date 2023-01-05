The Inside Edge: Morrissey becoming one of the leading contenders for Norris

The Winnipeg Jets have placed forward Michael Eyssimont on waivers Thursday as a number of stars near their return from injury.

Winnipeg is scheduled to have some or all of the following players return to the lineup on Friday against the Tampa Bay Lightning, per TSN Hockey Insider John Lu: Blake Wheeler, Nikolaj Ehlers, Cole Perfetti and Nate Schmidt.

#NHLJets Bowness says his lineup will be confirmed tomorrow. Medical clearance Friday will be the last hurdle before Wheeler, Ehlers, Perfetti and Schmidt can return. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) January 5, 2023

This created a push on the roster that required some use of waivers, and Eyssimont was the candidate to be sent down.

In 19 games this season, the 26-year-old native of Littleton, CO. has one goal and five points.

The Jets came out hot at the beginning of the season, earning points in nine of their first 12 contests, but have been treading water with a rash of injuries since the beginning of December.

Wheeler, Perfetti and Schmidt have been out since the middle of December, while Ehlers went down on Oct. 19 with a sports hernia injury that required surgery.

These reinforcements arrive on the heels of a three-game winning streak as Winnipeg currently sits second in the Central Division with a 24-13-1 record.