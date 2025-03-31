The Winnipeg Jets have pulled three points clear of the Washington Capitals in the Presidents’ Trophy race.

Winnipeg’s win over Washington last week sparked a three-game win streak for the Jets as well as a three-game slide for the Capitals.

Winnipeg to win the Presidents’ Trophy has flipped from +320 to -155 over the past seven days.



Presidents’ Trophy Winner Team Mar. 25 Mar. 26 Mar. 27 Mar. 28 Mar. 31 Capitals -360 -210 -290 -175 +180 Jets +320 +185 +260 +180 -155

The Hart Trophy market is as close as it gets with Leon Draisaitl and Connor Hellebuyck 1-2 at the top heading into the final stretch of the regular season.



Hart Trophy Winner

Leon Draisaitl -110

Connor Hellebuyck -105

Nathan MacKinnon +900

ContentId(1.2279726): Who's the leading contender for the Hart - Draisaitl or Hellebuyck?