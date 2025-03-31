Jets separate from Capitals in Presidents’ Trophy race
Published
The Winnipeg Jets have pulled three points clear of the Washington Capitals in the Presidents’ Trophy race.
Winnipeg’s win over Washington last week sparked a three-game win streak for the Jets as well as a three-game slide for the Capitals.
Winnipeg to win the Presidents’ Trophy has flipped from +320 to -155 over the past seven days.
Presidents’ Trophy Winner
|Team
|Mar. 25
|Mar. 26
|Mar. 27
|Mar. 28
|Mar. 31
|Capitals
|-360
|-210
|-290
|-175
|+180
|Jets
|+320
|+185
|+260
|+180
|-155
The Hart Trophy market is as close as it gets with Leon Draisaitl and Connor Hellebuyck 1-2 at the top heading into the final stretch of the regular season.
Hart Trophy Winner
Leon Draisaitl -110
Connor Hellebuyck -105
Nathan MacKinnon +900